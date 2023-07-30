Mistakes Everyone Makes When Infusing Water

If you've never infused your water before, you don't know what you're missing. Not only is it void of icky artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors, but it also contains zero grams of added sugar, yet packs more flavor than you'd ever expect. And while the process of infusing water isn't a complex one, it requires attention to detail if you want it done right. We'll explore some of the ways you can up the ante on infused water to take this steeped beverage from average to awesome. By implementing just a few strategies and tips, you'll be on your way to making an infused water so delicious it'll likely have you whipping up a batch multiple times a week.

Ready to learn more about how to make this popular homemade-infused drink so much more amazing? Stick around because we've got some amazingly refreshing tips for you to keep your infused water from going south in a hurry. Strap on your flavor flippers, because we're about to take a refreshing plunge into the world of infused water perfection!