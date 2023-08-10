What Italian Ice Is And Isn't

While frozen desserts are available year-round, once the warmer weather hits, everyone's thoughts seem to turn to these treats as shaved ice, snow cones, and frozen custard stands start popping up to supplement the year-round offerings. Italian ice is one such seasonal treat, so much so that one major chain, Rita's Italian Ice, gets a months-long jump on summer fun by giving away free scoops on the vernal equinox. Their product is so popular that people line up to get it even if the arrival of spring is heralded with a snowstorm.

What makes Italian ice a frozen treat worth braving in such freezing weather? Before we celebrate its delights, let's start by differentiating it from similar frozen concoctions. Unlike ice cream, gelato, or frozen custard, Italian ice contains no dairy or eggs. In fact, nearly all the Italian ice flavors carried by Rita's are vegan. Snow cones and shaved ice may also be sweet, fruity, and dairy-free, but Italian ice is much smoother, and the flavor is evenly dispersed throughout the product due to being added before freezing. The products most similar in flavor and texture to Italian ice are sorbet and granita. In both cases, Italian ice is again the smoother product due to having air whipped into it while it's being frozen.