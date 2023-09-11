Spicy Buffalo Chicken Chili Recipe
Indulge your taste buds in a fiery fiesta with recipe developer Christina Musgrave's tantalizing spicy buffalo chicken chili recipe. Perfectly marrying the zesty flavors of classic buffalo wings with the hearty comfort of chili, this culinary creation is a symphony of heat and heartiness. Each spoonful delivers a bold kick of tangy buffalo sauce, balanced with the rich, savory notes of tender chicken, as well as the creaminess of cream cheese.
Whether you're seeking a comforting bowl for a cozy night in or a crowd-pleasing dish for game day gatherings, this dish is a guaranteed sensation. Musgrave suggests, "This is [a] great meal for a tailgate, or for a football Saturday or Sunday. This also reheats great, so it would be great for meal prep as well."
This recipe not only satisfies your cravings for heat but also warms your soul with its robust textures and dynamic layers of taste. Get ready to ignite your palate and embark on a flavor-packed adventure that will leave you craving more with every mouthwatering bite.
Gather your spicy buffalo chicken chili ingredients
To make this spicy buffalo chicken chili, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need olive oil, white onion, garlic, chili powder, paprika, salt, black pepper, shredded rotisserie chicken, cannelini beans, chicken broth, buffalo sauce, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and cilantro.
If you do not eat dairy, don't worry. You can still take part in this meal. Musgrave advises, "You can sub dairy free cheese products if you have any dietary restrictions." Luckily, there are many dairy-free products on the market these days, so you surely won't have to miss out.
Saute onion and aromatics
In a large Dutch oven, over medium heat, add the olive oil. Once it is hot, add the onion and continue to cook until it is softened, which takes about 5 minutes. Then, add in the garlic, chili powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Stir these spices around and continue to cook until they become fragrant.
Sautéing spices in oil or butter helps release their essential oils and compounds, intensifying their flavors and creating a more robust taste profile in your dishes. Musgrave tells us, "I like cooking the spices with the garlic to help release aromatics and also bring the flavors together." Not to mention, heat activates the volatile compounds in spices, resulting in a captivating aroma that fills your kitchen and entices your senses. Your kitchen should begin to smell very delicious.
Add chicken, beans, and broth
Next, add in the shredded chicken, the drained and rinsed beans, as well as the broth. Cover the Dutch oven with a lid and bring the mixture to a simmer. Continue to simmer over low heat for about 15 minutes.
You absolutely don't need to cook chicken from scratch in this recipe. Store-bought shredded chicken eliminates the need to cook and shred the chicken yourself, saving you significant time in the kitchen, especially on busy days. Additionally, pre-packaged shredded chicken typically has a longer shelf life than fresh raw chicken, giving you more flexibility in meal planning.
Finish with buffalo sauce and both the cheeses
Lastly, add in the buffalo sauce, cream cheese, and the shredded cheddar cheese. Stir these ingredients well to allow the cheeses to thoroughly melt. People can be pretty devout to their chosen buffalo sauce brands. If you aren't loyal to any in particular, feel free to use Musgrave's favorite. She says, "I like Frank's, but any brand will work!"
For serving, top each bowl with some chopped cilantro and some additional shredded cheddar cheese. Not sure what to pair this dish with? Musgrave recommends, "I'd pair this with cornbread or fresh rolls."
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ white onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
- 1 can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 4 cups chicken broth
- ½ cup buffalo sauce
- 4 oz cream cheese, softened
- ¼ cup cheddar cheese, plus more for serving
- ¼ cup sour cream, for serving
- ¼ cup diced cilantro, for serving
- Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large soup pot or dutch oven.
- Add white onion and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add garlic, chili powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper. Stir well and sauté for 2 minutes, until fragrant.
- Add shredded chicken, cannellini beans, and broth. Cover and bring to a simmer, then simmer over low heat for 15 minutes.
- Remove cover. Add buffalo sauce, cream cheese and cheddar cheese and stir until melted.
- Spoon into bowls and top with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and cilantro.
|Calories per Serving
|407
|Total Fat
|24.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|70.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|26.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.5 g
|Total Sugars
|4.4 g
|Sodium
|791.1 mg
|Protein
|21.6 g