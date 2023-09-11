Grilled Artichokes And Garlic-Parmesan Aioli Recipe

Artichokes are a delicious vegetable (well, thistle plant) with a particularly summery flair, though due to their pointy leaves and somewhat confusing shape, many people shy away from enjoying them. Luckily, thanks to this grilled artichokes recipe — courtesy of developer Feta Topalu — it's never been easier to enjoy the vegetable, and with an irresistible garlic-Parmesan aioli at that.

"My favorite thing about this recipe is that I get to dip these little artichoke pieces into something that's tangy, creamy, and garlicky," Topalu says. She also adds that "The warm summer season is the best time to enjoy grilled artichokes," so if you want to make the most of a backyard barbecue, consider throwing artichokes into the mix.

The beauty of this recipe comes from its simplicity — you'll start by boiling the artichokes, then you'll halve them and grill them to perfection. Despite their odd shape and pointy exterior, it really is incredibly easy to enjoy artichokes with little to no fuss. Give that go-to side salad or roasted broccoli a break and allow these grilled artichokes and aioli to be the star duo of your next dinner table.