TikTok's Genius Dough Tip For Using Up Leftover Avocado

Have you ever had guacamole on toast or used it as a condiment for a sandwich, but you only used half the avocado? What did you do with the other half? Some people put it in a container and refrigerate it for their next meal or a snack. Others share it with someone else in the house or make a small serving of guacamole for later. If you're more creative, perhaps you added it to a recipe.

You can find dozens of avocado recipes on the internet, from avocado egg salad to avocado cheesecake to avocado ice cream, and thanks to a TikTok video, thousands of avocado lovers now know of a few even more creative options.

In the video, TikToker @ballehurns shares a quick and easy recipe for "avocado dough." Simply mix half an avocado with flour, baking powder, and salt together to form a pliable dough, which can be used to make pasta, chips, or flatbread. Many viewers offered praise for the idea, but the ones who tried the recipe were disappointed.