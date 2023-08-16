Simply EspressOJ Review: Daring Coffee And Orange Juice Blend Delights Our Taste Buds

Do you have a hard time choosing between drinking a cold, refreshing glass of orange juice or a warm, savory cup of coffee with your breakfast before the hustle and bustle of the day ensues? Well, now you don't have to. Simply EspressOJ combines the best of both breakfast beverages, adding a bit of espresso flavor to Simply Orange juice.

We get it; blending coffee and orange juice might sound off-putting. These two beverages don't necessarily seem like they'd mix well with one another. But in case you missed it, Ashton Kutcher made quite a splash in early 2023 when he mentioned on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that he likes to add a small amount of orange juice to his morning coffee to lighten and sweeten it rather than use traditional coffee additions like creamer or sugar. Since then, the act of mixing the two breakfast beverages has blown up on TikTok, with creators sharing their favorite ways to blend them.

Simply Orange has taken the guesswork out with its new Simply EspressOJ kit, which includes almost everything you need to make this trendy drink at home for brighter mornings. Continue reading to learn more about this unique addition to the Simply Orange lineup and see what we think about it.