The Starbucks Sandwich Savannah Guthrie Turns To For Every Lunch

With a hectic work week as co-host of the "Today" show, it is of little surprise that Savannah Guthrie takes pleasure in the small moments of familiarity. However, her usual go-to for lunch may shock some with its simplicity. On most days, Guthrie eats a Starbucks sandwich, specifically a Bacon-Style Turkey, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich.

In an interview with Allrecipes, the TV personality sheepishly revealed what her usual lunch looks like. She told the outlet, "Embarrassingly, I eat [the exact same thing] for lunch every single day of the week." While some celebrities have bizarre food habits, Guthrie's order hardly ranks among them. In fact, it would come across as a tad bit boring if not for the fact that she eats it every day. According to Starbucks, the sandwich has just 230 calories in total. Consisting of egg whites, turkey bacon, and white Cheddar cheese, it's all served up on a wheat English muffin.

While some may view the order as paltry, it helps that Guthrie reportedly eats a super early dinner. During one episode of "Today" (via Daily Mail), Guthrie said, "I've got to tell you, I love a 4 p.m. [dinner]." In her ideal world, she would be in bed every night by 7 p.m. There are other reasons this sandwich makes sense as Guthrie's favorite.