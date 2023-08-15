Yes, You Can Marinate Lamb For Too Long

Marinating is one of the best ways to imbue meat with a delicious flavor that not only clings to the surface but penetrates inside the cut. In many cases, home cooks don't give their meals enough time to marinate, or even skip the step altogether. But few realize that the opposite can be a problem too, particularly for meats like lamb.

So, how exactly does a too-lengthy marinated session ruin lamb and other types of meat? The culprits are two common ingredients in marinades — salt and some type of acid. While both work to break down the proteins that form lamb meat, with marinades high in citrus juice or salt-heavy seasoning mixes working the fastest and most intensely, with tender cuts like leg of lamb, it doesn't take long to over-marinate the meat into an unappealing, mushy texture.

Generally speaking, no cuts of meat should be marinated for more than 24 hours. But according to Bon Appetit, as little as 15 minutes is plenty to make a significant difference in the flavor of lamb. Ultimately, it's simple — most recipes suggest an amount of time for marinating, so adhere to it as closely as possible and don't fall into a "the more the merrier" trap.