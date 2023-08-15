Spanish Fried Eggs Are The Savory Dish Basted In Olive Oil

There are countless tips circulating the culinary world that focus on cooking the perfect eggs, whether you like them sunny-side-up, scrambled, or anything in between. For breakfast lovers, frying eggs by basting them in a generous amount of slowly heated butter is one deliciously easy way to fry them up. This egg frying method infuses them with that slightly sweet, salty richness that only butter can achieve. Drowning your eggs in butter isn't the only way to baste them. When you swap it out for olive oil, the dish you're making transforms into huevos fritos — a savory, Spanish-style fried egg that is equally as simple to make.

Eggs aren't commonly found in a typical Spanish breakfast, and are mostly spotted on breakfast menus in more tourist-centric areas. However, at lunchtime and dinner, eggs are served as part of a traditional tapas menu, in a variety of styles that feature Spanish fried eggs cooked to perfection. If you like your eggs on the crispier side, frying them in butter has the potential to burn if left sitting for too long. When using olive oil, you get those golden, lacy outer edges that crumble to bits in your mouth when you take that first bite. The key to making them just right is to quickly heat up your oil to high temperatures rather than slowly heating the pan, like you would when making butter-basted eggs.