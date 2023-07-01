You Probably Aren't Using Enough Oil When Frying Eggs

The best way to fry up a batch of crispy eggs is to make sure you have enough oil in the pan. How much is that, really? You basically need to use enough oil so that the entire bottom of the skillet is covered (about 2 tablespoons for the average frying pan) — there shouldn't be any visible dry parts of the pan. When in doubt, add an extra glug. And, when you tilt the pan, oil should pool up on the side. This is important so you can baste the tops of your eggs with hot oil as they fry to help set the egg whites.

Since eggs themselves have such a mild flavor, the oil you use will impart some of its essence. If you want a straight-up egg flavor, you can use a neutral oil, like canola. However, you can also use olive oil if you want a little more flavor. And don't believe this olive oil cooking myth — olive oil might have a relatively low smoke point, but it's safe to cook at higher temperatures, and your eggs only need to be fried over medium to medium-high heat anyway. You can fry your eggs in the hot oil until they're crispy, with browned edges and bubbly whites, or you can just fry and baste them until the whites are set. However you like to serve them, just make sure the pan has enough oil, and you'll avoid those fried egg mistakes of yore.