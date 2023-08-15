12 Menu Items McDonald's Employees Hate Making

The rapid proliferation of artificial intelligence capabilities in recent years is as astounding as it is terrifying. We're not saying that we're (entirely) worried that A.I. will turn "The Terminator" into a true story. Rather, it's the widespread potential of working men and women being replaced by A.I. employees in numerous sectors — including the fast food industry — that haunts us like an unhinged McDonald's mascot. Then again, when you consider the number of products McDonald's employees hate making, perhaps there's a silver lining for future laid-off Mickey D's workers: They'll never need to make those menu items again.

Clearly, losing one's job is hardly ever a laughing matter (our facetious commentary notwithstanding). But seeing how every job involves tasks despised by employees, it's not unreasonable to believe folks employed by McDonald's do, in fact, look forward to the day they'll never again need to prepare certain foods.

Whether it's a matter of unnecessarily complex labor, an unpleasant preparation process, or some combination of the two, there are a number of menu items that employees of the Golden Arches loathe to make. While some of these have been discontinued as of August 2023 (that joyful shout you heard was McDonald's employees celebrating around the nation), others are still available for purchase. Without further ado, here are 12 menu items McDonald's employees hate making — from both the past and present.