Ranking Every McDonald's Mascot From Least To Most Nightmare-Inducing

You find yourself stranded in an unfamiliar place — no recollection of how you arrived, or where you might be. Taking in the gold-colored buildings of unimaginable proportions surrounding you, your breath quickens. Beads of sweat begin rolling down your forehead. Suddenly, a gaggle of bizarre creatures emerges from the shadows. With malice in their eyes, the monstrosities inch ever closer. You recoil in unbridled fear, unleashing a banshee-like wail as they approach ... before jolting upright, safely in your bed.

If you're anything like us, you've encountered this same disturbing scenario yourself while slumbering: Trapped in a McDonaldland nightmare, where any one of the fast food chain's many mascots (both current and former) stands ready to transform your dream into a terrorscape. Not every character that's shilled burgers and fries under the Golden Arches is apt to terrorize you, of course. But if you're familiar with even a handful of the 20-plus McDonald's mascots that have graced the spotlight over the years, you know that there is plenty of nightmare fuel to be found among the rabble.

Since several McDonald's mascots could give even Freddy Krueger a run for his money, we decided to rank the lot of them on their ability to disrupt one's sleep. Be sure to keep the lights on as we present our rankings of every McDonald's mascot from least to most nightmare-inducing.