Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Back To Sweeten Late Summer

Pumpkin Spice is back earlier than ever. While Starbuck's famous latte flavor originally debuted as an autumn offering, its immense popularity has nudged it further up the calendar and encouraged more food manufacturers to expand their products into "PSL" territory. This year, Oreo is back on the bandwagon. The company just relaunched its Pumpkin Spice Limited Edition cookies. These Oreos feature pumpkin-spice cream sandwiched between two vanilla cookies.

The Pumpkin Spice Oreo cookie was first introduced in 2014. However, the company hasn't made them available every year. They returned to store shelves in 2017, but Oreo waited another five years before re-releasing them in August 2022. Fortunately for fans, they're here for the 2023 season, just in time to add them to the school lunches.

Oreos are the best-selling cookie in the U.S., and according to their maker, Kraft Foods, the world. The original Oreo's sales dwarf the competition, far outselling Double Stuf Oreos and its skinny cousin, the Oreo Thin. Still, the company has found new markets by releasing limited edition and specialty flavors like Red Velvet and Peanut Butter.