Oreo's Long-Awaited Fall Flavor Is Finally Here

Nabisco is not afraid to throw some crazy Oreo flavors at the wall and hope that one of them sticks, especially when it comes to seasonal flavors. Though there are some Oreo flavors we will sadly never get to try again, the brand keeps trying over and over again to add some pizzaz to its simple pairing of cookies and cream.

One of these limited-edition flavors was Firework Oreos, which have red, white, and blue pop rocks in the center. These festive cookies garnered mixed reviews on Oreo's website. "The Popping Candy felt like sand on my tongue and I questioned whether the filling was combined properly," said one reviewer. "Love the popping candy addition, said another reviewer. "Forget limited edition, they need to make them a permanent part of the family!"

Another unconventional seasonal flavor from the cookie brand debuted in 2017 just in time for spring: Peeps Oreos. While Popsugar awarded the springtime cookies three and a half stars out of five, one Amazon customer said they "taste nothing like peeps and more like plastic." A lot of the cookie brand's flavor ideas sound good in theory, but it all comes down to execution. Oreo recently revealed its seasonal flavor for fall 2022, and if the cookie company doesn't execute this beloved fall flavor properly, there may be protests outside its headquarters.