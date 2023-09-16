Chocolate Peanut Butter Icebox Cake Recipe

Sweet treats are the perfect way to liven up an occasion — and in the summer, the cooler the better! While you could pop over to your local ice cream shop for a scoop, if you're hosting guests for dinner it's nice to serve something homemade. There's no need to pull out the ice cream maker to whip up this chocolate peanut butter icebox cake. Courtesy of Mashed recipe developer Kate Shungu, this frosty dessert will wow your guests, without requiring too much effort on your part.

"I love the combination of chocolate and peanut butter, and it fits together so nicely in this old-fashioned treat," Shungu shares. Aside from being an excellent candidate for cooling you down, Shungu comments, "There's no baking required for this recipe, making it perfect for the summer months ... You can make it a day ahead of time, so when it's time for dessert, you just need to slice it and serve."