Buffalo Blue Cheese Chicken Pizza Recipe
Recipe developer Feta Topalu brings us this recipe for buffalo blue cheese chicken pizza. This culinary masterpiece brings together the bold essence of buffalo sauce, the tangy allure of blue cheese, and the savory goodness of tender chicken atop a perfectly baked pizza crust. Every bite is a tantalizing blend of spicy, tangy, and cheesy notes that dance across your palate.
The foundation of this delectable creation is a golden-brown crust that offers a satisfying crunch, providing the ideal canvas for the vibrant medley of ingredients. Shredded chicken, seasoned in a zesty buffalo sauce, delivers a mouthwatering kick that's balanced by the rich and velvety blue cheese crumbles. To complete the experience, a sprinkle of fresh green onions adds a burst of aromatic freshness.
Topalu tells us, "I love to serve this buffalo chicken pizza on almost all occasions! Weeknights, weekends, date nights, and when we have friends over. It's an overall quick pizza to put together, making it perfect for busy weeknights but elevated enough for an outdoor dinner/lunch on the weekend with friends and family!"
Gather your buffalo blue cheese chicken pizza ingredients
To make this buffalo blue cheese chicken pizza, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need butter, hot sauce, paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper, shredded chicken, pizza dough, shredded mozzarella cheese, red onion, green onions, and blue cheese dressing.
Don't worry! If you are a vegetarian, you can still take part in this dish. Topalu says, "As far as substitutions go, bite-size chopped cauliflower or pulled jackfruit would make a wonderful substitution for the shredded chicken." This is also a great time to preheat the oven with the pizza stone inside to 475 F.
Mix the buffalo sauce together and coat the chicken
Buffalo sauce is a tangy and spicy condiment made from a combination of hot sauce, typically cayenne pepper-based, and melted butter. The sauce's vibrant orange color and bold flavor profile are widely associated with Buffalo-style chicken wings. The balance between the fiery heat of the hot sauce and the creamy, buttery notes gives Buffalo sauce its distinctive taste that's beloved by many.
In a large bowl, add the melted butter, hot sauce, paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Then, add the shredded chicken and toss to coat. You'll want all that flavorful goodness on every bite of chicken, so be sure to stir it well.
Roll out the pizza dough and add the toppings
Roll out the pizza dough into a 14 inch circle. Transfer it to a sheet of parchment paper. Now, it's time to add the toppings. Sprinkle the seasoned shredded chicken all over the pizza, leaving about ¾ inch around for the crust. Then, add the shredded cheese and sliced red onion.
One of the best parts about this dish is that it starts with store-bought pizza dough, which is incredibly convenient. It saves time and effort, making it an excellent choice for quick meals or last-minute gatherings.Store-bought dough is also generally consistent in texture and quality, ensuring a reliable base for your pizza.
Cook and garnish with blue cheese dressing
Carefully, transfer the pizza on the parchment paper to the preheated pizza stone. Bake for 18-20 minutes until the crust is golden brown. Then, remove the pizza from the oven and allow to cool slightly. Top the pizza with a sprinkle of chopped green onions and a drizzle of blue cheese dressing. Now, it's time to cut the pizza into slices and serve.
Lucky for us, this pizza is a complete meal, filled with protein and carbs. If you feel like you want to serve this with a side dish, Toplau recommends, "This pizza can be served with a kale Caesar or chopped salad for a refreshing crunch."
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 3 tablespoons hot sauce
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ¼ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 2 cups shredded chicken
- 1 pound pizza dough, plus extra flour for work surface
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- ¼ red onion, thinly sliced
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup blue cheese dressing
- Place a large sheet pan or pizza stone in the oven. Preheat the oven to 475 F.
- In a large bowl, combine the melted butter, hot sauce, paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Add the shredded chicken and toss to coat.
- Lightly flour a clean work surface. Roll out the dough to a 14-inch circle. Transfer to a large sheet of parchment paper.
- Spread the buffalo chicken evenly over the pizza dough, leaving a ¾-inch border. Sprinkle with mozzarella and red onion. Carefully transfer the pizza with the parchment paper onto the preheated sheet pan. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until the crust is golden.
- Garnish with green onion and drizzle with blue cheese dressing. Slice and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|2,110
|Total Fat
|130.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|64.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.6 g
|Cholesterol
|406.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|126.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.2 g
|Total Sugars
|15.7 g
|Sodium
|4,128.3 mg
|Protein
|105.9 g