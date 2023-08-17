Smoked Ice Cubes Take Homemade Cocktails To Another Level

Get ready to shake up your cocktail routine by adding smoked ice cubes to the menu. These ingenious cubes are created by exposing water to the natural smoke generated from wood, such as oak or hickory, through a smoking process. The result? Ice cubes with a subtle yet distinctive smoky undertone. These game-changing cubes are both sophisticated and very easy to make.

Simply grab some water, pour it into a pan, and place it inside your smoker for a couple of hours at 200°F. Be sure to monitor your water level closely. Excessive smoking time or high heat can evaporate the water, leaving only smoke and a warped pan. Once it's finished, carefully pour it into your preferred mold and pop it into the freezer. For your whisky drinks, opt for the larger square or ball molds, while smaller ice cubes might work best for cocktails to avoid overpowering flavors.

Smoked ice cubes are the ideal companions for cocktails, but it's important to consider a few key points. Some liquors already possess a natural peaty and smoky character, making it crucial to decide whether or not you want to double down with some smoked cubes in your Laphroaig, or strike a balance that elevates brighter liquors' existing flavors. We suggest starting out simple with your favorite Old Fashioned recipe. You can also infuse your smoky ice cubes with herbs and fruits. Picture a classic mojito adorned with mint and lime ice cubes, with a smoky twist.