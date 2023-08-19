What Famous Athletes Always Order At Fast Food Restaurants

Even more than two decades after retiring, Charles Barkley is still one of the most famous ex-pro athletes in the world, nowadays more so for his role as a television analyst on the TNT show Inside the NBA. But during his prime, not only was he an incredibly dominant force on the court, but he had a highly memorable personality.

One defining "personality" moment came from an interview with Jayson Williams. According to him, during their time on the Philadelphia 76ers, Sir Charles would arrive late to practice with a big bag of McDonald's in his hands. In the story, he didn't drop the bag and start practicing — he walked straight over to a bike and started assembling his makeshift meal from McDonald's.

Williams went on to say, on Vice's COOKIES podcast, "So, he takes the eggs, and he takes the pancakes, the sausage, maple syrup and butter, puts it all in one, wraps it up with the pancake and gets some extra syrup. And the butter's oozing out. And I'm going, 'Wow, you going to eat that then and come run with us?' Hell no. He's going to eat that while he's on the stationary bike" (via For the Win). Apparently, Chuck proceeded to heckle the players actually playing on the court while scarfing down the breakfast monstrosity. A good leader shows his teammates how to eat, too, right?