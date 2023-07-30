Shaq's McDonald's Order Is The Menu's Greatest Hits
If you strip away the grueling schedule and intense workout regime, pro basketball players are just like us. For example, retired NBA player Shaq even enjoys fast food. According to an episode of "The Big Podcast," O'Neal is a casual McDonald's lover. "When I go to McDonald's, [my order is] a number one, double cheeseburger and 10 nuggets and a Diet Coke because I'm on the diet," he says. Shaq also explains that he's a "creature of habit," and his order never changes.
At approximately 320 pounds, Shaq is a giant on and off the court. However, with his weight came health problems that were addressed at a doctor's appointment in early 2022. "When they hit you with that three-letter word that starts with D and ends with E, it changes stuff up," he reveals in an interview with GQ. His doctor advised him to use a sleep machine for his sleep apnea and to quit taking painkillers. Although he still likes to hit the McDonald's drive-thru now and then, Shaq typically eats healthy foods.
Shaq loves treating McDonald's employees
In that interview with GQ, Shaq also shares what he really eats in a day. He usually eats five meals daily, each with nutrition in mind. "I eat a healthy breakfast just to hold me for the day: three turkey sausages and about four or five egg whites. Meal two is gonna be some fruit. Meal three is gonna be a shake and fruit. Meal four is probably gonna be a light salad, and then meal five is gonna be chicken, fish, or steak," he says. He explains that he sometimes falters on his diet when he's on the road and unable to cook.
When Shaq visits McDonald's, he makes sure to take care of the employees. "When I go to McDonald's and order food for me and my ... friends, and the kids bring it, I'll give them a $200 tip. I'm not about to go in there and cook it and do it. You're doing that for me? Appreciate you, big homie. Thank you," he says in a YouTube video. He also never cuts the line, despite his status.