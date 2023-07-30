Shaq's McDonald's Order Is The Menu's Greatest Hits

If you strip away the grueling schedule and intense workout regime, pro basketball players are just like us. For example, retired NBA player Shaq even enjoys fast food. According to an episode of "The Big Podcast," O'Neal is a casual McDonald's lover. "When I go to McDonald's, [my order is] a number one, double cheeseburger and 10 nuggets and a Diet Coke because I'm on the diet," he says. Shaq also explains that he's a "creature of habit," and his order never changes.

At approximately 320 pounds, Shaq is a giant on and off the court. However, with his weight came health problems that were addressed at a doctor's appointment in early 2022. "When they hit you with that three-letter word that starts with D and ends with E, it changes stuff up," he reveals in an interview with GQ. His doctor advised him to use a sleep machine for his sleep apnea and to quit taking painkillers. Although he still likes to hit the McDonald's drive-thru now and then, Shaq typically eats healthy foods.