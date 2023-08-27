One-Pan Chicken And Stuffing Casserole Recipe

While stuffing is generally a side dish served with poultry, here recipe developer Patterson Watkins turns the beloved Thanksgiving staple into a "rounded-out meal." She does this by bulking up boxed stuffing mix with canned mushroom soup, milk, and sour cream and stirring cooked chicken right into the stuffing along with celery and onions. As Watkins describes her creation, "If you're looking for an improved presentation, improved flavor profile, and improved prep (with a little more meaty oomph) of the classic box stuffing, this is it."

While this dish can stand on its own as a casserole, you could also use it to replace both the turkey and stuffing in homemade Thanksgiving leftover egg rolls, pizzas, or sandwiches. Other ideas for making use of this meaty stuffing include frying it up with eggs for breakfast, cooking it in a waffle maker, or using it to make a chickeny version of Ross' famous Moist Maker sandwich from "Friends."