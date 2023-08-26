Mini Cheeseburger Meatloaf Recipe
Indulge in the perfect fusion of comfort food classics with recipe developer Erin Johnson's delectable mini cheeseburger meatloaf recipe. Imagine the mouthwatering combination of juicy ground beef, rich melted cheese, and the iconic flavors of a perfectly seasoned cheeseburger, all conveniently crafted into individual-sized portions.
Not only are these meatloaves a delight to eat, but they're also a breeze to prepare. With simple, pantry-ready ingredients and straightforward steps, you'll find yourself effortlessly bringing this culinary masterpiece to life in your own kitchen. Whether you're a seasoned chef looking to impress or a novice cook seeking a fun and satisfying dish to add to your repertoire, these mini meatloaves are sure to bring smiles to the table.
Johnson adds, "These cheeseburger meatloaves are a delicious weeknight meal that combines two family favorites!" Whether you're hosting a gathering, seeking a creative weeknight dinner, or simply craving a nostalgic culinary experience, this dish is sure to delight your taste buds and satisfy your cravings.
Gather your mini cheeseburger meatloaf ingredients
To make this mini cheeseburger meatloaf, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need ground beef, onion, eggs, pickles, breadcrumbs, mustard, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, Worcestershire sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and ketchup.
This recipe is very versatile. If you are looking for a different spin on a classic beef cheeseburger, Johnson has a few suggestions. She notes, "You could substitute ground Turkey or pork if you prefer."
Start the meatloaf mixture
Preheat your oven to 375 F.
In a large bowl, add the beef, onion, and eggs. Mix these ingredients together using your hands until they are well combined. Then, add in the pickles, breadcrumbs, and mustard. Again, using your hands, mix these ingredients together until they are combined.
You may be thinking, "What's the difference between meatloaf and burgers anyway?" In essence, while both burgers and meatloaf share the foundation of ground meat, they each offer a distinct culinary experience — burgers with their charred, quick-cooked patties and customizable toppings, and meatloaf with its flavorful blend of ingredients, baked to perfection in a hearty loaf form.
Finish combining the mixture and form into patties
Now, it's time to add some additional flavor-bombs to this mixture. Add in the salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and Worcestershire. Then, add in the cheese and the bacon. Using a spoon, stir these ingredients together so that the bacon and cheese are evenly distributed. Then, form the mixture into patties and place them on a baking sheet.
These two ingredients really take the meatloaf to the next level. The melted cheddar cheese inside the meatloaf will create a delightful surprise of gooey goodness as you cut into each slice. While the addition of bacon bits will not only enhance the taste but also add a crispy texture to each bite.
Spread ketchup on patties and bake
Lastly, spread a dollop of ketchup on top of each patty. This can create a flavorful glaze that adds a slightly sweet and tangy element to the meatloaf as it bakes. However, be cautious not to use too much ketchup, as it can become overly sweet if it caramelizes excessively. Bake these patties in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes.
Once they come out of the oven, be sure to test them with a meat thermometer to ensure they are fully cooked. Then, serve them alongside your favorite burger adornments. Johnson tells us, "I like to serve these with fries and the toppings you'd typically put on a burger!"
- 1½ pounds ground beef
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 2 eggs, beaten
- ½ cup chopped dill pickles
- ¼ cup breadcrumbs
- 1 tablespoon mustard
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground pepper
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 4 ounces cheddar cheese, cubed
- ½ cup crumbled bacon
- ½ cup ketchup
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Mix together the ground beef, onion, and eggs until well combined.
- Mix in the pickles, breadcrumbs, and mustard.
- Add the salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and Worcestershire sauce.
- Stir in the cheese and bacon.
- Form the beef mixture into patties.
- Spread ketchup onto each of the patties.
- Bake at 375 F for 25-30 minutes or until cooked through.
|Calories per Serving
|478
|Total Fat
|34.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.9 g
|Trans Fat
|1.4 g
|Cholesterol
|158.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|13.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|6.3 g
|Sodium
|674.9 mg
|Protein
|28.3 g