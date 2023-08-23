Red Wine And Truffle Chopped Steak Recipe

Anyone who grew up eating hot lunch in their school cafeteria instead of brown-bagging is no doubt familiar with the dish known as Salisbury steak. If you've ever gotten a nostalgic craving for the stuff but wondered if there was a way to make it more upscale, this recipe's for you. Developer Patterson Watkins explains that her intent was "to elevate this classic dish out of 'Lunch Lady Land' and into the realm of finer dining." To this end, she makes the sauce more bougie with red wine, truffle oil, and a blend of mushrooms, but the base of the dish is still the same classic burger patty.

While this recipe manages to hit the sweet spot between fancy and familiar, it has one more thing in its favor that you might not notice on the first read-through. It's actually pretty low in carbohydrates and has a more sophisticated texture than classic Salisbury steak due to the lack of flour or cornstarch as sauce thickeners. "Instead," says Watkins, the sauce "relies on reduction to concentrate flavors and thicken."