The Best Fair Foods, According To Mashed Staff

When we think of classic fair food, surely a sausage dog is one of the very first images that comes to mind. It seems that every fair has at least one vendor — probably several — offering these uniquely tasty sandwiches. Truly, no visit to a state fair (or any festival, for that matter), is complete without noshing on at least one sausage dog — preferably after you're finished with thrill rides designed to spin you around and around for the night.

Sure, sausage dogs are popular cookout items to enjoy at home, but bratwurst and kielbasa cooked on a grill at home are nothing like the oh-so-greasy, but oh-so-tasty, sausage dogs available from vendors at the fair. The ultimate fair food sausage dog is topped off with a big pile of bell peppers and onions cooked on the very same griddle (and in the same grease) where the sausage is fried, along with a generous squeeze of yellow mustard (and a fist full of napkins).

If there's a blue ribbon prize at your fair for the ultimate in classic festival fare, sausage dogs are sure to be in the running. Once you polish off a sausage dog (or two — who's counting anyway?), then it'll be time to move on to dessert. What pairs perfectly with a sausage dog at the fair? Nothing less than a funnel cake will do. Enjoy!