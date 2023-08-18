Put A Sweet Spin On Savory Sandwiches With Fresh Fruit

While America's favorite sandwich filling is grilled cheese according to 2019 YouGov data, an earlier survey found that the ingredient most likely to be featured in any given sandwich is lettuce. Other top ingredients also of a vegetative nature include tomatoes, onions, and brine-preserved cucumbers (aka pickles). Notably absent from this list is any type of fruit (or at least not anything we tend to think of as fruit), yet Rodger Bowser, head chef at the Michigan institution known as Zingerman's Deli, has high praise for this underrated ingredient.

As Bowser tells Mashed, "We are fortunate in Michigan to have a lot of fresh fruit to choose from all summer long at our farmers markets or u-pick farms and fruit definitely makes a great addition to your sandwiches." One simple idea he offers involves little more than cutting up the fruit: "You could slice fresh peaches and apples to stack inside your sandwich along with roasted turkey and your favorite cheese." You could also use sliced apples or even smashed blackberries to make an amazing grilled cheese sandwich or go full-on Elvis by recreating the King's favorite peanut butter and banana sandwich (piled with slices of bacon, of course).