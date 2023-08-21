Shots And Shooters Are Not The Same

Whether you're brand new to the bar scene or easily intimidated by the super cool bartenders waiting for you to decide what you want to drink, it's common to make a mistake when ordering at a bar. Not all mixologists will know how to make the trendy new drink you saw on TikTok, and unless you know the exact recipe, you might end up with a gin and tonic, whether you wanted one or not.

Mixed drinks and spirits have evolved so much in recent years that even ordering shots is no longer a simple task. Most bartenders will understand the exclamation, "Shots for the table!" to mean a one-fluid-ounce pour of clear alcohol, usually vodka or tequila, with a slice of lime if you're lucky. But if you were hoping for a colorful, fruity concoction with whipped cream on top, you might want to learn if your favorite drink is actually a shot or a shooter. While most people will use the terms "shot" and "shooter" interchangeably, there is a distinct difference between the two orders.