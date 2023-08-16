Chick-Fil-A Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich Review: A New Spin On A Classic Hits All The Right Notes

Unlike other fast food restaurants that regularly remix the menu to keep our attention, Chick-fil-A has made a name for itself by sticking to what it does best, and rarely deviating from it. Given how popular the chain's iconic fried chicken sandwich is, we can't help but think it's made the right choice by keeping it simple. According to a timeline of the company's chicken sandwich, the most notable changes to the sandwich offerings since the original was released in 1964 have only been adding the grilled chicken sandwich to the menu and adding a spicy version of the fried chicken filet, which was introduced back in 2010.

But behind the scenes, the chefs at Chick-fil-A have been tinkering. In the past, the grilled chicken sandwich has been modified to create the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon sandwich and the Grilled Spicy Deluxe sandwich, but this is the very first time that a variation on the original fried chicken sandwich has made it out of the Chick-fil-A test kitchen. Chefs Christy Cook and Stuart Tracy began brainstorming a new sandwich offering all the way back in 2018, developing 20 to 30 concepts before finally settling on and creating the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. After years of testing in markets across the country, the new sandwich is finally ready, and we were invited for a first taste prior to its release. Here's everything you need to know about the new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich from Chick-fil-A.