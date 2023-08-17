Chick-Fil-A Caramel Crumble Milkshake Review: A Frosty Treat With Appeal Reaching Beyond The Fall Season

Earlier this week, Chick-fil-A announced that it would be releasing two new menu items for the fall season, including a brand-new twist on the company's iconic fried chicken sandwich — the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich — and the new Caramel Crumble milkshake. Both the sandwich and the milkshake spent several years in development, making their respective releases especially exciting for Chick-fil-A fans.

The Caramel Crumble milkshake made a brief appearance in the spring of 2021 in restaurants throughout the Salt Lake City area where Chick-fil-A reportedly sells more milkshakes than anywhere else in the country. In 2020 alone, Salt Lake City restaurants sold more than 1.5 million milkshakes. So, when the company decided to test the new milkshake flavor (which was called the Butterscotch Crumble milkshake at the time), that's where it went for feedback.

We were invited to try both the new sandwich and milkshake before they make it to stores later this month and got the scoop on everything you can expect from the new Caramel Crumble milkshake.