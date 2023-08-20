Steakhouse Loaded Baked Potatoes Ranked Worst To Best
Ranging from swanky institutions to family-style joints, steakhouses provide a slew of sides to accompany your meal. Diners have their own ideas of the ultimate pairing, and while there's some debate over the creamed spinach versus seared asparagus, people are helpless to refuse a loaded baked potato. Sour cream and a fresh crack of pepper are what "the works" brings to mind, but when stuffed, the spud offers so much more. The shredded cheese, the bacon bits, the butter (oh, the butter) with a bold tumble of green onions all melt together, creating a divine counterpart to whatever prime flank you'll carve throughout the night.
Buying all the fixings to make your own spud can add up, so it's wise to take advantage of all the franchises already baking them, even if you're paying more for the pleasure. We have to face the music: boasting a boatload of fillings — and a high calorie count in the process — is how we can trust chophouses to do them right. So we've ranked them. Dig into the loaded taters of all stripes that are worth the trip, curated from worst to best.
Hoss's Steak & Sea House
Laying down the surf and turf beat since 1983, Hoss's Steak & Sea House merges land and sea in affordable synchronicity, including an extensive spread of soups and greens found at the salad bar. Plenty of reasons such as the COVID-19 crisis have factored into the decline of this Pennsylvania chain (only 35 restaurants remain), and while we're not trying to blame the food quality, we can't help but bring it up. Case in point: the loaded baked potato.
We hate to be negative, but it's so terrible that a reviewer from Tripadvisor highlighted it among the many reasons they weren't planning on returning to the buffet joint. To see exactly why this chain is our worst pick doesn't take much digging, unfortunately. Good loaded potatoes are piled high, bursting forth with creaminess and a little crunch from the bacon and chives. Not at Hoss's. The sour cream is barely a drip, and you'll have to scrape off a slimy cheese layer to even dig into the bacon bits supposedly scattered in there. Other complaints about the tough, difficult-to-eat interior — and a wrinkled peel — do little to sway our taste buds in its direction.
Ruby Tuesday
Another contender for the worst comes from sit-down extraordinaire Ruby Tuesday. For the chain slinging steaks and burgers in America's suburban corners, it's customer grievances, not the spud, that arrive fully loaded. The proportions of sour cream to butter, per one Yelp user, are seriously skewed, and you'll also be shocked, as another reviewer was, by the potato's pitifully small size. Expecting gigantic russets that practically eclipse the steak on our plates is a fool's task, apparently.
Stuffing your spud typically comes at a higher price when dining out — it's the way things go when you want an avalanche of cheesy, creamy potatoes nudging your T-bone. However, Ruby Tuesday demanding $1 extra feels less like an upgrade and more like a fine. Because the loaded potato is not substantially hearty nor enticing due to the lackluster ingredients, what can diners expect from the up-charge? Since it's already easy to whip up a spud at home (complete with mixing in whatever you like), it's best to stick with the menu items Ruby Tuesday excels at, such as the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and keep your eyes peeled for tastier horizons.
Claim Jumper
Hearty meat-and-potatoes grub is where Claim Jumper strikes gold, with over a dozen chophouses dotting the West, including in Oregon, Nevada, and California. That certainly explains why we should be wooed by the restaurant's loaded baked potato side. What else exudes starchy goodness like lusciously melted cheese flowing beneath chopped bacon, chives, and a cloud-like dollop of sour cream? However, the combination falters when served atop a charmless spud, dehydrated to the texture of shoe leather.
Being that the steakhouse is infamous for slinging gullet-testing portions across its 15 eateries, the side dishes themselves are going to take up a lot of space in a person's daily diet. In the case of the loaded baked potato, tacking on an extra 766 calories is a hefty investment, especially when diners point out the side dish's underwhelming taste. If we're going to sink a third of our recommended daily calories into a delectable treat we might not otherwise make at home, save it for the desserts. Other steakhouse chains can whip up a decent baked potato, so go for the multi-tiered Chocolate Motherlode Cake here, and leave the savory spuds at the door.
Logan's Roadhouse
Sizzling juicy steaks at a smart price — it's a tactic Logan's Roadhouse, a chain established in Lexington, Kentucky, has used to lasso hungry diners in since 1991. Although the irresistible allure of $12 sirloins isn't lost on us, it's also an indication that the quality is somewhat lacking. We'll admit spending $4 on a loaded baked potato with the classic fixings is definitely a bargain. Yet tasting it for yourself, you'll probably be singing a different tune that's neither happy nor lucky.
Technically, the spud is cooked, and the works — cheese, bacon, and sour cream (no onions) are plopped in the center ready for your fork to fluff up. But on account of the stale, mealy potato, the starchy vessel is a let-down beyond any doubt. The heaviest spoonful of sour cream might have a chance of reviving the parched center, but even then you have to factor in the tough peel that'll lay in exile at the edge of your plate, no doubt. Trust us, your sirloin dinner deserves a far yummier companion than Logan's — and they're out there.
Cracker Barrel
Knowing Cracker Barrel's love affair with starch, heavy cream, and butter (Hash Brown Casserole, anybody?) the loaded baked potato should fit the bill on all three. Miraculously however, it doesn't. The Southern chain's foothold on scratch-cooking is notable to any fan of the homestyle eatery, which is why we're taken aback by the sub-par preparation. For one, the ratio of toppings is seriously lacking, and that's assuming you receive all the fixings in the first place. Whereas a stuffed spud bursts with grated cheddar and green onions galore, one diner allegedly received sour cream and butter exclusively for their fully loaded side dish.
That Cracker Barrel doesn't unleash enough toppings is bad enough, but what's even worse is how it tastes. Giving their experience two stars, one reviewer on Tripadvisor lambasted the "day-old leftover" potato they got, replete with a stale center and "rancid" (their words) shards of bacon. Musty ingredients takes the spot of what a good loaded baked potato should be — steamy, creamy, and capable of achieving bliss with the turn of your fork.
Black Rock Bar & Grill
Equipping diners with sizzling slabs of stone for cooking their own steaks? That's an average day at Black Rock Bar & Grill, an interactive chophouse empowering customers to play grill-master across Michigan, Maryland, Ohio, and Florida. Touting a volcanic stove that reaches an unimaginable 755 degrees fires up the steakhouse's reputation, so to find that the baked potato doesn't pack a similar heat should be a let-down for carb fanatics everywhere.
At best, it's a fairly basic rendition that's not going to swoop up any awards. One customer on Tripadvisor who called it "nothing special" found that the toppers didn't stand out in any discerning way. At worst, the potato comes rock solid (literally), according to one diner, and several others spoke of their potatoes being cold in the middle. When there's shredded cheese and sour cream involved, the condiments don't melt into that savory, creamy pocket of starch when the potato's cold. Instead they congeal into a limp puddle.
We did see that one Tripadvisor user was satisfied with a generously sized potato, so it's not 100% reviled. Still, we'd rethink your dinner plans, as the cons outshine the pros.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Loaded baked potatoes aren't diet-friendly to begin with, yet Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar outdoes itself — 910 calories when dressed to the nines, per the menu. To rack up (almost) half of your average daily allotment is a lot, and at $12 per spud, we should expect gourmet delight at every bite. So does it live up to the hype? Even for an upscale chophouse, some find the price, in comparison to the amount of fillings, steeper than necessary. Even if it's shareable, one Opentable review summed it up best: "The loaded baked potato wasn't all that loaded."
Interesting enough, Good Mythical Morning gave Fleming's potato a high ranking, mainly for the savory, salt-encrusted skin on the outside. But the channel gave equally enthusiastic praise to another, infamously cheap fast food baked potato. Any guesses? Wendy's. That's right, a drive-thru chain with a value menu stood toe-to-toe to a white tablecloth joint searing prime meats. While it's definitely a compliment in some aspects, perhaps the champagne budget Fleming's touts isn't all that it's cracked up to be.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
What can we say? Besides delivering a potato with a flavorful peel, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen plops another barely sizzling stuffed potato in the ether of cramped options. The Darden Restaurants chain offers two versions — one with bacon, one without — that otherwise feature sour cream, cheese, and butter. Keep in mind that you'll be paying extra for the bacon, whether you opt for the potato on its own ($3.98) or as a side to a qualifying entrée, say, a platter of the eatery's Chicken Fried Steak.
Much like Cracker Barrel, Cheddar's goes for the grease-ridden jugular when assembling its loaded baked potatoes. Yet ask paying customers who've done more than look at a picture on its website, however, and this is where the homestyle staple lags behind its competitors. Inconsistent cook times can be shrugged off occasionally, but a cold potato is certainly no small potatoes when ordering such an indulgent dish. Cheese that should melt is definitely not melting, and the softest of substances in the food universe — butter — clings in a solid pat? No thanks.
Outback Steakhouse
Unleashing our carnivorous cravings is when we welcome Outback Steakhouse's rugged, tundra-inspired abode. As far as chain baked potatoes go? We find the side dish is passably loaded, no more, no less. For the most part, you'll get a silky helping of sour cream with the mix-ins taking center stage, emitting a bright flare from the orange cheese and green onion. Plus, it's also a lighter offering — 340 calories, via the chain's nutritional guide — which lets you indulge freely wherever the night takes you. Whether it's inhaling a 12-ounce sirloin meal or blazing through the complimentary Bushman Bread, finding a spot for your spud is pretty much guaranteed.
Any main entrée should be complimented, not insulted, by the courses chiming in from the sidelines, but that's where Outback starts to lose the plot. Reviewer Wichita By E.B. blasted the parched taste as well as the skimpy supply of garnishes tagging along on their spud. In fact, the buttery undertone is pretty much lacking. Clearly, a baked potato with the works isn't living up to its potential when more sour cream is necessary.
Morton's The Steakhouse
Who says a side dish can't be ordered for dinner? It's all a matter of perspective, and no chophouse proves it correct more than Morton's The Steakhouse. Anyone concerned about calorie intake or high sodium should flip the menu page when they see the Chicago spot's loaded baked potato. There's no doubt it's unadulterated gluttony: the full spread of toppings resembles a banquet, with the works piled high for whipping into decadent forkfuls. Our issue isn't the taste — that's been proven to be solid. No, it's the truly colossal nutritional load.
To be fair, customers usually split one with their group, but without exaggeration, the dish threatens to gobble a majority of your daily calories in the time between browsing the appetizers and placing your order. We can't say we blame them, either — we would too if we were looking at 1,430 calories topping off our meaty filet mignon, let alone the carousel of add-ons. A big baked potato, especially at Morton's price-point, should definitely give us plenty of bang. But bloated like this? Compared to similar establishments, it's a tad much.
Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse is sort of like Outback's Western cowboy cousin, dishing out hearty square meals in almost every state. The default baked potato arrives plain, but servers will happily dress it up to your desires to make it fully loaded — think sour cream, bacon bits, and even a traditional beef chili. Simply put, it's not bad for the price. The ingredients seem fresher in comparison to the usual finds at cheaper steakhouse chains. The cheese, a shredded cheddar, lends a sharp tang, the inside is fluttery, and skin-eaters can take advantage of the nicely seasoned peel that crackles with salt.
Despite neglecting the confetti-like blitz of chives, those looking for a carb fix could do a lot worse. As a matter of fact, people tend to find the side entrée extremely satisfying, although there could be more of an abundance in fixings. True, there's premium sit-down spots that sear a spud as well as its prime meats, so it won't be the most mind-blowing side. Yet visiting the budget spot for yourself, there'll be no regret wrangling a loaded tater on your plate. Nicely done, Texas Roadhouse.
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
Paying $16 for a loaded baked potato? Welcome to Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse. Upscale chophouses that charge the works for a dirt-cheap vegetable might warrant some side-eye, yet the sophisticated eatery steps the spud game up. With a buffet of fixings brought to the table, you're summoned to mix and mash the taters with an ideal amount of toppers according to your whims, and nobody can tell you otherwise. The tangy sour cream, the green onion curls, the juicy bacon, and sharp cheese all coalesce together within a well-cooked skin that tastes crispy and stays crispy, regardless of how you dress it.
With the exception of the salt-heavy peel that could potentially irritate sensitive palates, this offering talks the talk of loaded-up savoriness. It's a premium standout, capable of complimenting a premium ribeye or lobster tail without outshining the core meal you came for. Isn't that the goal of a good side dish? We think so. Assuming the tater doesn't fill you up first (they're huge), a round of Brussels sprouts and the roasted wild mushrooms would take the entrée over the edge.
LongHorn Steakhouse
"How can you go wrong with potatoes with bacon, sour cream, and cheese?" A Yelp user posted in regards to the loaded baked potato from LongHorn Steakhouse, and to us, it's not a rhetorical question — it's what makes this tater an excellent, no-frills side. The ingredients essentially mirror what average Americans stock up with from the grocery store, like Idaho-sourced spuds and Daisy-brand sour cream, but the dish carries the weight of a savory delicacy, seemingly reserved for the triple-digit steakhouses beyond our budget's reach.
Having witnessed both extremes on the ratio of spud-to-fixings, the garnishes here are abundant without overburdening the baked foundation beneath. A reviewer from Business Insider was pleased by the bacon and shredded cheese, caressing the whipped peaks of potato while chopped onions infused a crisp zing. The cheese, an aged cheddar, imbues a solid richness that's a fitting match for the butter and sour cream. Not to mention at 470 calories, the portion is just right. It won't interfere with pre-feasting nibbles should you grab a slice or two of the whole wheat bread, a LongHorn tradition.
Ocean Prime
Award-winning steakhouses are intrinsically linked by the food and atmosphere, and Ocean Prime toes the threshold beautifully. In fact, Travel & Leisure declared the lavish joint, whose footprint resides along glamorous locales ( think Beverly Hills and Las Vegas) worthy of the extravagant price tag. We'll get one thing out of the way — $18 is a whole lot of dough to spend on a baked potato, loaded or not. However, seeing the monstrous size of this thing is sufficient to putting it toward the top of our list. One of these "huge and delicious" taters brims with the garnishes. It's dressed and stuffed like an Armani suit; thanks to ample amounts of sour cream, cheese, bacon, and chives descending down a boulder of pillowy starch, the flavor rockets off the tongue.
Opentable reviews number in the thousands, and it's common to view positive feedback centering not just the ambiance and service, but also on the loaded potato. To claim it's "shareable" doesn't exactly do it justice. The pure heft of this loaded potato makes couples on date night struggle to polish one off together, with teamwork. Declared one astonished reviewer, "I've never seen such a large potato."
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
Considering how root vegetables are smashed, scalloped, and julienned to perfection at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, you might skim past the menu's fully loaded offering by accident. Don't make that regretful error. It might sound hyperbolic, but the baked tater could be the best $10.50 you'll spend on any side dish from a steakhouse chain. The plentiful toppings, and price lead to crowning it the best side offering on our list. Certainly it's one that "does not disappoint," according to reviewers.
There are the lush pools of sour cream and butter, tossed with flecks of bold green onion that rain down the edges. There's chunks — not bits, not pieces, but actual chunks — of chewy bacon, all of which collide through a stringy web of grated cheese. Best of all, the potato is really stuffed. Prepare for the gawking glances toward your table! Only the heftiest vegetables are selected for serving, so every guest who orders one will be treated to an entire pound. Overall, the entire treat contains 800 calories, which is an amount we can get behind for supplementing a delicious steak feast.