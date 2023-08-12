Steakhouse Chains Where The Sides Outshine The Steaks
Eating out at a steakhouse is a wonderful experience, whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just looking to have a high-quality and delicious meal. Of course, steak is usually the star of any steakhouse dinner, but there is something to be said about the fixings that go along with it. There are a few mainstays you'll find on nearly any steakhouse menu, including baked potatoes, side salads, mashed potatoes, and green vegetables like beans or Brussels sprouts.
However, many chains do their best to make the sides as much of an attraction as the steak itself. When paired with a properly cooked cut of meat, a really great side dish can set a meal off in a way that keeps you wanting more. Additionally, knowing a restaurant goes above and beyond to create unique and one-of-a-kind side dishes can help diners feel better about spending their money on a steak dinner. From unique offerings at Brazilian steakhouses to one-of-a-kind twists on traditional steakhouse sides, we've rounded up some of the best options available at chains across the country.
The Capital Grille
Macaroni and cheese is a common side served at most steakhouse restaurants. It usually consists of tender pasta and a decadent and creamy sauce made with various types of cheese. Some restaurants will serve it with a crispy breadcrumb topping, but regardless of the specifics, it's always a classic. The Capital Grille has found a way to bump it up a notch with its elevated take on the classic dish.
The chain serves its macaroni and cheese with luscious and meaty lobster chunks, which takes the dish over the top. In fact, it might be so good that you'll prefer it over the restaurant's amazing steaks. On the company's social media pages, customers have called the side dish, "the BEST lobster mac anywhere" and the "best side dish ever." Fans praise the dish for its flavor and ability to outshine nearly everything else on the menu.
If lobster isn't your thing, don't worry. The Capital Grille has a wide range of additional sides that are truly spectacular, including cheesy au gratin potatoes, soy-glazed Brussels sprouts with bacon, creamed corn with bacon, and fries with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and truffle oil.
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
Forget what you think you know about creamed corn. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse has taken this average side dish and transformed it into something worthy of eating on its own or with a high-quality cut of steak. The restaurant chain's creamed corn is complete with the unctuous texture you'd expect as well as a tasty flavor profile that might surprise you. The addition of blistered shishito peppers transforms this dish into a completely unique take on creamed corn, adding spiciness and a smoky flavor. Topped with breadcrumbs for a nice textural contrast, you'll be coming back for this side dish again and again.
In addition to its signature creamed corn, Del Frisco's also offers fresh spins on classic steakhouse sides like lobster macaroni and cheese, black truffle twice-baked potatoes, and colossal lump crab fried rice. The chain even makes creamed spinach, which comes with smoked bacon, egg, mushroom, and aged sharp cheddar.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Hitting up a steakhouse is generally not the move for diners searching for the best vegetables, but Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar may change your mind about green sides with its signature sprouts. The restaurant's crispy Brussels sprouts with bacon are first flash fried to obtain a perfectly crispy texture. Then, the Brussels sprouts are tossed in a homemade bacon vinaigrette and served with chunks of crispy diced bacon on top. Fresh and flavorful, this veggie-based side dish will make Brussels sprouts fans out of even the pickiest of diners.
Aside from its famed Brussels sprouts, Fleming's offers over-the-top sides like pecorino creamed corn and its signature potatoes au gratin, which include a creamy blend of cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, leeks, and jalapeño. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse also offers its own unique spin on macaroni and cheese with its chipotle cheddar mac and cheese. Not only is its version spicy and unique, but diners can add chunks of fresh lobster meat for an additional fee.
Fogo de Chão
The Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão is a unique place to dine, featuring a wide array of traditional Brazilian starters, entrees, and sides that keep diners coming back for everything from special occasions to date nights. In addition to the showstopping churrasco cooking techniques that make the chain's steaks so appealing and delicious, the restaurant is known for its pão de queijo. This side dish is a traditional Brazilian cheese bread that is essentially a serving of warm and soft cheesy rolls. The rolls are served throughout the duration of your meal and are made with sweet and sour yuca flour and Parmesan cheese. Best of all, diners who can't eat wheat can still enjoy the rolls because they are naturally gluten-free.
Other sides you'll enjoy at Fogo de Chão include seasonal Brazilian soups, sweet and salty caramelized bananas, and polenta. Another popular option unique to Brazilian steakhouses is farofa, which is made with sauteed yuca flour and flavored with bacon, sausage, and seasonings. Additionally, the Brazilian steakhouse is known for its market table that consists of an array of fresh and seasonal items that diners can choose from to pair with their steak entrees. Included in the market bar are dips like hummus, sides like corn chowder, and seasonal salads. Favorites of the market bar are the charcuterie and antipasti, which include cured meats, aged cheeses, as well as roasted and marinated vegetables.
Logan's Roadhouse
Although they're not technically listed as a side dish on the menu, Logan's Roadhouse is better known by many diners for its fluffy, warm rolls than for its steaks (not that the meat isn't up to par). So much so that the company offers a dozen rolls to go with holiday meals, catering, and to-go orders. Diners can choose to order the rolls pre-baked or opt for the take-and-bake option, which can be cooked at home for an even fresher experience. Whether you choose traditional butter or the restaurant's sweet honey butter, customers agree that Logan's Roadhouse rolls are at the top of the pack.
Beyond serving great rolls, Logan's Roadhouse also has an excellent selection of side dishes. Although the menu options lean more traditional, there are a few unique dishes that aren't found everywhere. These include loaded fries, loaded sweet potatoes with marshmallows, and cinnamon apples.
LongHorn Steakhouse
Corn is a popular go-to side dish for steak, and most steakhouses settle with just serving corn on the cob with the traditional seasonings of butter, salt, and pepper. Not LongHorn Steakhouse. This chain takes corn to another level with its fire-grilled corn on the cob that is as delicious on its own as it is along with a filling entree. Grilled on an open flame to give the corn a bit of charred flavor, the cob is then drizzled with LongHorn Steakhouse's housemade Mexican crema and sprinkled with seasoned Parmesan cheese. The result is the restaurant's take on Mexican street corn with a steakhouse flair that is the perfect pairing for any steak on the menu.
Other unique and standout side dish options at LongHorn Steakhouse include crispy Brussels sprouts with smoky honey butter, baked sweet potatoes topped with cinnamon sugar and butter, and fresh okra coated with Parmesan bread crumbs and fried to crisp perfection. No matter what side dish you choose at here, you're guaranteed a unique flavor combination that captures the essence of the South.
Morton's The Steakhouse
We all know how important it is to include green vegetables in our diets, however, dinner at a nice steakhouse may not be the time we're itching to order them. That might all change once you feast your eyes on Morton's delectable creamed spinach side dish. So cheesy, so creamy, and so irresistible, this dish has inspired many fans to develop copycat recipes in an attempt to recreate the restaurant's signature recipe. Food bloggers are convinced it is made with spinach, garlic, and a blend of cheeses. However, the restaurant's menu doesn't clarify what kind of cheeses it uses in the creamy sauce. So, if you want the real deal you'll need to head to Morton's for an order of creamed spinach to go with your steak.
For those looking for something other than spinach, Morton's has a variety of side dishes that stand out from typical steakhouse fare. For example, picky eaters can enjoy thick-cut onion rings, which are served with truffle sauce on the side. Meanwhile, more adventurous eaters can enjoy the restaurant's baked corn souffle or signature side dish called The Troy, which consists of sauteed onions and mushrooms that pair perfectly with meaty steaks.
Outback Steakhouse
While it may be true that Outback Steakhouse's infamous Bloomin' Onion is not technically listed on the chain's menu as a side dish, it's widely known that the crispy and savory concoction is a must-have when visiting the restaurant. The chain might as well serve it as a side with every meal, given its popularity. The Bloomin' Onion consists of a whole onion that has been uniquely sliced and dipped in Outback Steakhouse's signature batter. The whole thing is then fried until the onion looks like a blooming lotus flower. The restaurant pops your dip of choice (we recommend the signature spicy bloom sauce) in the center and serves it up. Once it gets to your table, take your time plucking off each onion petal and dipping it like you would an onion ring.
If you've still got room after your Bloomin' Onion, Outback has some one-of-a-kind sides that you won't find at other steak spots. For instance, in lieu of the traditional order of steak and potatoes, you can order a cup of spicy Tasmanian chili, perfect for warming up on a cool day. Or try the restaurant's blue cheese and pecan chopped salad for a creamy and crunchy bite that is on the lighter side.
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille
Vegetarians don't often have many options on steakhouse menus — even standard side dishes can be boring and unappealing for those who want more flavor and texture than steamed vegetables. However, Perry's Steakhouse has set out to change that, and it features a side dish that helped it earn a spot on Insider's list of best vegetarian-friendly steakhouses. The restaurant's spaghetti squash primavera side dish is flavorful and delicious and can serve as an entree when paired with other vegetables from Perry's menu. If you're a steak eater, the light and balanced flavors of spaghetti squash, mixed vegetables, San Marzano tomato sauce, and pecorino cheese are sure to elevate your steak dinner while providing you with a hearty helping of veggies.
If spaghetti squash primavera is not your thing, Perry's also has other side dishes that stand out from the crowd. The restaurant's sherried mushrooms are hearty and vegan-friendly, while the truffle steak fries satisfy cravings for meat and potatoes with a unique and flavorful twist on a classic steakhouse side dish. Another surprising side that is a hit with diners is the restaurant's fried asparagus, which is topped with jumbo lump crabmeat.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Ruth's Chris is known for the way its steaks are served — sizzling on a plate that's 500 degrees Fahrenheit, ensuring your steak is not only cooked to perfection but also remains warm while you enjoy it. The restaurant is also reputed for its shareable sides that garner as much attention as the steak itself. One of the favorites is the premium lobster macaroni and cheese. The over-the-top side dish is made with perfectly cooked cavatappi pasta, large chunks of tender lobster, and a creamy white cheddar cheese sauce that binds it all together in one hearty and delicious bite. Although the portion of mac and cheese served here is large enough to share, we recommend getting your own because it's that good!
In addition, Ruth's Chris diners can enjoy a festive-flavored sweet potato casserole topped with a crunchy pecan crust or the restaurant's signature creamed spinach. For fans of meat and potatoes, there are multiple choices, including traditional baked potatoes, creamy garlic mashed potatoes, or cheesy potatoes au gratin.
Saltgrass Steakhouse
Much like Outback Steakhouse's Bloomin' Onion, there is an item on the Saltgrass appetizer menu that we are classifying as a side simply because of its iconic status as a dinner staple at the chain. The trademarked (yes, legally) Range Rattlers consist of large shrimp that have been stuffed into cheese-filled jalapeños. The whole package is battered, fried, and served with homemade ranch for dipping, making for a bite that is crispy, crunchy, cheesy, and spicy all at the same time.
One Saltgrass customer went so far as to call them "addictive," while others praised their one-of-a-kind nature. Most Saltgrass diners agree that the Range Rattlers are a must at the restaurant. We agree that these unique bites are worth a try even if your table is skipping appetizers. And if you want to pass on the other sides to make room for these flavor bombs, we won't tell.
If you are looking for a traditional steakhouse side, Saltgrass has some options that are a step above what you'll find elsewhere. For example, the chain offers a unique take on a steakhouse mainstay with its smoked macaroni and cheese. The chain also displays its Texas pride with the Shiner Bock beer bread. And don't forget to try the flash-fried green beans, a crispy and flavorful way to enjoy your vegetables.
Texas Roadhouse
If there's any steak restaurant more well-known for a signature side dish than Texas Roadhouse, we're not sure what it is. The love that fans have for the steakhouse chain's signature rolls is unmatched, with some people going to the restaurant strictly for the warm bread. It's not uncommon for diners at Texas Roadhouse to view the entrees as an afterthought.
Piping hot and covered with butter, these warm, doughy rolls are served with Texas Roadhouse's traditional and iconic cinnamon butter, which adds a kick of sweetness and spice that can't be duplicated. However, that doesn't stop food bloggers and fans of the rolls and cinnamon butter from trying. There are plenty of copycat recipes circulating online, proving that there's nothing Texas Roadhouse fanatics won't do for the signature flavor of the chain's famous rolls.
The Texas Roadhouse rolls have been dubbed by fans as the "best rolls anywhere," "the bomb," and the "best rolls in the world." One fan even commented on the Texas Roadhouse Facebook page, "I could make a meal out of this bread and butter!!" For diners who go to Texas Roadhouse for more than just the rolls, there is also a menu filled with delicious sides like baked sweet potatoes with cinnamon and marshmallows, Texas red chili, and seasoned rice.
Texas de Brazil
Texas de Brazil is a Brazilian steakhouse with a full menu of unique sides that are so good diners might be more interested in them than in the steaks. Must-haves can be found in the menu's hot items section. Some of the most unique include Brazilian cheese bread (pão de queijo), a staple at Brazilian steakhouses that goes perfectly with grilled meats. Another iconic side dish at Texas de Brazil is the sweet fried bananas, a delicious ending to your meal or a companion to your entree. Additionally, the restaurant offers lobster bisque, garlic mashed potatoes, and sauteed mushrooms with wine.
For a fresher option, check out Texas de Brazil's salad area, which allows diners to pick from a variety of curated salad recipes or create their own combo using the restaurant's wide array of fresh ingredients. Choose from lettuces like spring mix or romaine and top it off with sliced tomatoes, steamed asparagus, hearts of palm, capers, or malagueta peppers. Dress your salad with house-made dressings like orange vinaigrette for a flavor-packed side.