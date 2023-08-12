Steakhouse Chains Where The Sides Outshine The Steaks

Eating out at a steakhouse is a wonderful experience, whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just looking to have a high-quality and delicious meal. Of course, steak is usually the star of any steakhouse dinner, but there is something to be said about the fixings that go along with it. There are a few mainstays you'll find on nearly any steakhouse menu, including baked potatoes, side salads, mashed potatoes, and green vegetables like beans or Brussels sprouts.

However, many chains do their best to make the sides as much of an attraction as the steak itself. When paired with a properly cooked cut of meat, a really great side dish can set a meal off in a way that keeps you wanting more. Additionally, knowing a restaurant goes above and beyond to create unique and one-of-a-kind side dishes can help diners feel better about spending their money on a steak dinner. From unique offerings at Brazilian steakhouses to one-of-a-kind twists on traditional steakhouse sides, we've rounded up some of the best options available at chains across the country.