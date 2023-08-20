Pizza Chain Cheesy Bread Ranked Worst To Best

Portable and filling, pizza is the perfect food for parties, getting together with friends, or just taking a night off from cooking. But, pizza's sidekicks — salads, breadsticks, pasta, wings, and, of course, cheesy bread — are perhaps the best parts of a pizza night dinner. The side options available at a given pizza chain might even be enough to sway you one way or the other if you're trying to decide between two restaurants. If cheesy bread complete with butter, garlic, Italian seasonings, and flavorful marinara sauce to dip it in is your thing, you might consider picking the chain most known for having great, melty cheese bread.

We're on team cheese bread ourselves, so we've ranked a selection of America's most popular pizza chain restaurants from worst to best based on their cheese bread. Now, you can be sure that you've made the best decision the next time you're craving an appetizer with an irresistible cheese pull.