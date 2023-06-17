Things You Should Never Order At Blaze Pizza

It can be tough to decide which pizza spot you're going to order from when that urge to eat pizza strikes your gut like a lightning bolt. There are many solid spots that sling delicious pies topped with a slew of tasty ingredients, and it's never fun to be pulled in multiple directions when you're figuring out how to handle your hunger. You can opt for a mom-and-pop spot that usually makes some pretty good homemade dishes, or you can head to a popular chain where you always know what to expect, like Blaze Pizza.

The enticingly-named Blaze Pizza has been slinging its wares since 2012, when the first location opened up in southern California. Since its arrival on the pizza scene, the chain has expanded to far-flung places like Canada and Kuwait. Clearly, it's doing something right.

However, that sort of success doesn't necessarily mean that this chain is doing absolutely everything correctly. Even though there is some great stuff on the menu, there are some other options that miss the mark completely. We're here to help navigate the menu so you don't end up disappointed with your order. These are the Blaze Pizza menu options you should steer clear of at all costs.