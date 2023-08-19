Bone-In Lamb Is Worth The Extra Effort

Lamb is a delicious meat, and a big part of that is its bones, a repository of flavor. Although it might seem easier to carve the hunk of meat with the bone omitted, it contains collagen and marrow — the spongelike tissue in the center. When roasted properly, that flavor trickles down into the cut.

This marrow is not only tasty; it also has health benefits. According to Healthline, consuming bone marrow can decrease inflammation and promote joint health. What's more, leaving the bone on creates a more impressive final product. With the right technique, it can be easy to carve bones and extract marrow, depending on the type of cut.

For example, with a rack of lamb, be sure to slice downward perpendicular alongside the bone, almost scraping it. Make sure to leave some still attached. Leftover bones can be used to make lamb bone soup, or even stock. But watch out for common mistakes people make with lamb bones, frequently yielding gamier results. Boiling them can occasionally intensify their flavor, making them overpowering.