Maltose Is The Secret Ingredient That Makes Chinese Char Siu So Sticky Good

The cuisine of the Middle Kingdom retains its reputation as one where restaurant food always tastes better than what you cook at home. Perhaps a certain level of leeway is allowed to anyone trying to replicate the numbingly spicy cuisine of Sichuan, or the fragrant desert spices of Xinjiang in their kitchen. But when it comes to the light touch of Cantonese food, where the aim is to showcase the ingredients, missteps can taste quite obvious and are frustrating for the home cook. One ingredient that can help you level up your Chinese cooking game is maltose, which is important for getting an enticing sticky, shiny lacquer on roasted meats, especially the iconic Cantonese red roasted pork dish, char siu.

Maltose is a syrup that's been used in Chinese culture for millennia but isn't that common in Western shops. That's why you'll often see it substituted with honey in Chinese BBQ glaze recipes — maltose is crucial for char siu, but also gives other roasted Chinese dishes like Peking Duck their dark, glossy sheen. But honey has a more floral or fruity flavor profile than maltose. Furthermore, maltose is stickier and less sweet than honey or simple syrup. It makes that glossy lacquered sheen possible without overpowering the natural flavor of the meat with a layer of candy.