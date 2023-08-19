Pumpkin Spice Products Of 2023 We're Unsure About

With autumn quickly approaching, grocery stores, coffee shops, and restaurants are preparing their selections of seasonal products featuring the quintessential flavor of fall — pumpkin spice. The aromatic blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, allspice, and sometimes pumpkin itself is the undeniable mascot of the fall months. The smell alone evokes a nostalgic feeling of drinking a warm beverage with a cool breeze and crunchy leaves underfoot. It's no wonder then that pumpkin spice has become such a sought-after flavor combination to kick off the season.

While most autumn lovers are big fans of the classic harvest flavor in items like coffee, beer, and baked goods, there are new releases every year that raise some eyebrows. A few of the more — let's call them "inventive" — pumpkin spice foods and drinks beg the question ... are we pumpkin spicing too close to the sun? In the name of all things good and autumnal, we've put together a list of pumpkin spice products that we're just not sure about. Feeling adventurous? Give them a try, but don't blame us if they're not the autumn treat you'd hoped for.