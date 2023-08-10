A Wendy's Pumpkin Spice Frosty Would Be The Perfect Way To Change Seasons

For most of us, Wendy's famous Frosty feels like a summertime favorite; when you imagine a Frosty, you surely think of the classic chocolate milkshake-like treat — or perhaps its vanilla variation. Recently, however, the fast food chain has been upping its Frosty game with some limited-edition flavors. Last year, the holiday season brought the world a peppermint Frosty, and this summer, the chain's strawberry Frosty made a triumphant return.

Now, as we approach autumn, rumors swirl that a pumpkin spice Frosty is soon heading to Wendy's. Instagram user Snackolator posted an image of an orangish Frosty with the text: "Available nationwide this fall" and "pumpkin spice Frosty." The post's caption additionally alleges that "the Frosty cold brew will also have a pumpkin spice option, as well," and this flavor is rumored to be hitting menus on September 12 — just in time for the fall season.

Wendy's has not formally confirmed this rumor, but a post on Reddit from a little over a week ago seems to back up these claims. The post is entitled, "New frosty flavor coming soon," and its poster adds, "Just got told by my GM today that we are getting pumpkin spice for the fall Frosty. Also for the coffee, but didn't clarify if for the hot coffee or cold brew."