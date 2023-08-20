How Green Enchilada Sauce Differs From Salsa Verde

Salsa verde, as anyone with even the smallest smattering of Spanish knows, means "green sauce," so you might think that, by extension, every verdant dressing might fall under its umbrella, or at least all such sauces with roots in a Spanish-speaking country. In a broader sense that might be true. But in restaurant menu and recipe terms, while salsa verde is a green sauce, not all green sauces are salsas verdes, not even the fairly similar green enchilada sauce.

The basic difference between the two sauces is that salsa verde tends to be what is known as a salsa cruda, meaning it is made from chopped, raw vegetables (more on those later) and other flavoring elements. Green enchilada sauce, or any enchilada sauce for that matter, is cooked and the different ingredients used to make it are blended together with water or some other type of liquid. The end result is a sauce that is thinner and smoother than the salsa verde, which can be quite thick and even chunky at times, depending on the saucier's preference.