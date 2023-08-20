How Currywurst Became Germany's Go-To Fast Food

When Americans think about iconic German foods to try, things like dark pretzels, crispy wiener schnitzel, and apple cake probably come to mind. But one of the most iconic German dishes is actually a fast food staple, and no, we're not talking about Germany's McDonald's burgers. We're talking about currywurst. At first glance, a plate of currywurst might just look like a plate of cut-up hot dogs doused in ketchup. But it's so much more complex — and delicious — than just that.

"Wurst" means sausage in German, so currywurst is obviously a curry sausage dish. At its most basic, the sausages are covered in a tomato-based sauce or ketchup seasoned with curry powder. Germans eat about 800 million portions of currywurst each year, but its popularity doesn't mean it's some ancient German snack. In fact, this fast food favorite has a much more recent history. It was created in post-war Berlin, and it turns out the strongly flavored sauce might have been used to mask the flavor of the mystery meat sausages available at the time. It became popular with construction workers who prized its high protein content, affordability, and flavor. Those same factors are what's made currywurst a German fast food favorite for more than 70 years.