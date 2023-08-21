Krispy Kreme's Strawberry Glazed Donuts Are Making A Delicious Return

While some of its competition like Dunkin' has already turned to autumn and everything pumpkin spice, Krispy Kreme is closing out the summer with one last celebration of the season. And, to do so, the popular donut chain is bringing back a seasonal favorite for another hurrah, or as they describe it, one "perfect last bite of summer" (via Buisinesswire).

To the delight of many, strawberry-glazed donuts are back on the menu. However, similar to McDonald's and the McRib, these donuts are sticking around for only a short time. In fact, Krispy Kreme may be taking limited to the extreme, selling the donuts for just a single extended weekend. Strawberry glazed donuts will be available nationwide from September 1 to September 4. You can't wear white after Labor Day, and apparently, you can't have strawberry-glazed donuts either.

The donuts will be making their grand return after skipping out on 2022 altogether. Krispy Kreme first introduced the donuts for a limited time in 2020 before bringing them back for a second helping the following year. They're obviously popular enough to make a third, if brief, return to menus, so some customers may be wondering why they can't have strawberry-glazed donuts year around. After all, original glazed and chocolate glazed have permanent places on the menu. So why not their pink counterpart?