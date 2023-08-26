Australian-Style Pizza Is The Epitome Of Breakfast For Dinner

Pizza topping popularity is a particularly puzzling topic to ponder. Why, for instance, is pineapple so polarizing, and why would bananas be popular in Sweden but not elsewhere? What makes Japanese pizza so pretty? And why do chains like Pizza Hut always seem to save the best stuff for customers outside the U.S.? To these questions, add one more: Why do Australians put breakfast foods and fruit on a pizza so iconic it shares the country's nickname?

The Aussie may not be something you'll see on the menu of an American Outback any time soon, but it showcases the wide-ranging tastes of a country that brought us both the pavlova and witchetty grubs (not to mention canned ice cream). What makes Aussie pizza so unique? The barbecue sauce base is nothing too unusual, nor are the onions or bacon, but adding fried eggs makes for something that's a bit more over the top. Some people add pineapple, too, which makes things even more interesting.

The Aussie does have numerous fans, though, and they've been known to describe it as the kind of pizza you'll order when three sheets to the wind, but find just as appealing the next day even once you've trimmed your sails a bit. Some even feel that this pizza encapsulates the essence of Australia, and it does make a more likely ambassador than vegemite (even if Domino's Australia once featured a pizza with the latter ingredient).