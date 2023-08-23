Bagels Can Jazz Up Your Classic Eggs-In-A-Hole Breakfast
Eggs-in-a-hole has always provided a fun way to eat a classic breakfast: It's an egg and toast, but the assembly is undeniably appealing. The concept of punching a hole out of the middle of a slice of bread to make room for an egg has been around since the 1890s; at first, it went by the name of "egg with a hat." No matter what you call it, there's nothing too fancy about the recipe even today, although modern innovation has allowed it to find its way to the bagel.
With a pre-existing hole in the center, it's hard not to consider using a bagel as a bread option for this breakfast item. But, hey, there are likely many ways you never thought to use bagels – and eggs-in-a-hole may be one of them. If you use this ingredient as the centerpiece, there's no need to get out a cookie cutter or freehand a circle.
What's more, who doesn't love a bagel sandwich? Bagels are an upscale choice compared to the average slice of sandwich bread, especially if you buy them from a local bakery. Beyond that, making eggs-in-a-hole is easy, and by choosing different bagels and toppings, there are numerous ways to switch it up and keep it interesting.
Ways to make eggs-in-a-hole with bagels
The bare minimum to make eggs-in-a-hole with bagels involves cracking eggs into both sides of a bagel that has been buttered and placed in a pan on the stove or in an air fryer. Then, let them cook in harmony.
You want to avoid common mistakes everyone makes with an air fryer, so start by preheating it and placing a piece of parchment paper on the bottom. When using an air fryer, eggs-in-a-hole cook for about seven to 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. A preheated and greased pan will get the job done on a stovetop; if you prefer a more toasty bagel, this is the way to go. However, flip the bagel halfway through cooking with either method if you like your eggs more cooked than runny. Due to the curvature of the bagel, this action might feel strange, but it allows you to achieve your preferred doneness on the egg and bagel.
For even more of a good thing, elevate eggs-in-a-hole with a sprinkling of cheese. You can make it crispy by letting the bagel cook on the pan with cheese directly under it to bring a new depth of flavor and extra crunch. After it finishes cooking, spruce up your breakfast with fresh herbs like dill, parsley, or chives and a slice of fresh tomato for the most grown-up version of eggs-in-a-hole you've ever tasted.