Bagels Can Jazz Up Your Classic Eggs-In-A-Hole Breakfast

Eggs-in-a-hole has always provided a fun way to eat a classic breakfast: It's an egg and toast, but the assembly is undeniably appealing. The concept of punching a hole out of the middle of a slice of bread to make room for an egg has been around since the 1890s; at first, it went by the name of "egg with a hat." No matter what you call it, there's nothing too fancy about the recipe even today, although modern innovation has allowed it to find its way to the bagel.

With a pre-existing hole in the center, it's hard not to consider using a bagel as a bread option for this breakfast item. But, hey, there are likely many ways you never thought to use bagels – and eggs-in-a-hole may be one of them. If you use this ingredient as the centerpiece, there's no need to get out a cookie cutter or freehand a circle.

What's more, who doesn't love a bagel sandwich? Bagels are an upscale choice compared to the average slice of sandwich bread, especially if you buy them from a local bakery. Beyond that, making eggs-in-a-hole is easy, and by choosing different bagels and toppings, there are numerous ways to switch it up and keep it interesting.