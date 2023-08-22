Eric Ripert Inspires Environmentally Conscious Foods With New Vegan Dressings - Exclusive Interview

I would love to talk first about the vegan dressings. I received them myself and I'm loving them. How did you curate the idea for these dressings? What was the process like?

It was a real collaboration between the team of Nature's Fynd and myself, working together for quite some time on different projects and I'm consulting for them. Then we said, "Why don't we create some dressings?" We worked on it, and we thought it would be interesting to have the Caesar, because a lot of people love Caesar dressing and people who have dairy allergies and so on cannot have it, and that is very similar to Caesar. Then we said, "Well, in that case, let's do the ranch," and we worked on the ranch. We did something bright and summery and we came up with the Green Goddess.

In what ways are the vegan dressings different from ones that are already on shelves in your opinion?

It's not comparable with any of those dressings. First of all, it's, as you know, a mycelium, it's a fungus that happens to be a protein and has the 20 amino acids that the human body needs and as fibers. It's basically like a superfood and [has very few] chemicals, it's not overly processed. [It also has] a bit of oil and some seasonings and so on.

I haven't found anything similar to that on the shelf yet, but I found some vegan dressings that didn't have the same flavors. They were not as good to my taste and to the taste of the team that worked on those dressings. We thought we were, in terms of deliciousness, ahead of the game. This is a dressing that's really special because you don't need land, you don't need pesticides. It's not GMO; you don't need fertilizers. It's great for the planet as well.

I love that, and they're already sold out.

They were sold out because we did a limited series for fun. We were like, "Let's try. Let's see if people like it, and then we will see later on if..." The idea is to, later on, probably have a collection of dressings. That was a small experiment and it was a huge success.

I was going to ask you if there's going to be an opportunity for people to purchase them again, but I guess there will be, right?

It will be, probably. I cannot say 100% because I have to consult with Nature's Fynd, but I would say a 99.99% chance.