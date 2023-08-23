Make Cucumber Kimchi And Thank Us Later

The estimated 200 different types of kimchi prove that even if you don't have cabbage or cucumber in your fridge, you can still make it. For example, some types of kimchi are made from radish, mustard greens, perilla leaves, and watermelon rinds. The best part is, in Korean cuisine, each type has certain foods they pair well with — but don't worry, there really are no rules about ways you can use kimchi. This versatile side dish can also be used as a condiment or added to other dishes as a secret ingredient.

Are you overwhelmed by the possibilities? It's easy to stick to the classic pairings and kimchi varieties. One non-cabbage version you might find at a Korean barbeque restaurant is made from whole green onions with trimmed roots, as it goes great alongside meat or can be eaten with plain rice. Radish kimchi is another one you might come across at Korean restaurants. This version is commonly served with soup dishes like seolleongtang (ox bone soup) and kalguksu (knife-cut noodle soup). The warmth and simplicity of these soups sometimes require an extra bite of flavor — and whatever vegetable base you use, salty, spicy, fermented kimchi is always there when you need it.