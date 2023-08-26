What Grocery Stores Were Really Like In The '60s

In the 1960s, Beatlemania had taken the world by storm, women were walking around in a daring new garment called a "miniskirt," and protests were igniting across the country against systemic racism and the Vietnam War. It was a time of political turmoil and cultural revolution, but you wouldn't know if you went to any of the major supermarket chains. Grocery stores in the '60s were extensions of 1950s America, exhibiting traditional gender roles, analog technology, racial inequity, and culinary conservatism.

They also demonstrated the game-changing innovations of the previous decade. Plastic packaging, conveyor belt checkouts, and the very existence of stores that sold pretty much everything under one roof were still novel, and shoppers swarmed to their nearest Winn-Dixie or Red Owl to reap the benefits. In 1950, supermarkets accounted for only 35% of food sales for home consumption, as people continued to frequent butchers and bakeries and buy their milk from the milkman. By 1960, they accounted for 70% (via Progressive Grocer). From cocktail dresses to green stamps, shopping in the '60s looked pretty different from today, so let's take a trip down memory lane to marvel at just how much has changed.