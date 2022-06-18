The Tragic Thing That Happened To The First Whole Foods

Whole Foods is the largest organic food retailer in the United States, per Britannica. Thanks to its acquisition by Amazon, it has become a technologically driven company. As a testimony to its advanced state, most of its trading happens online, per New York Post. This is not surprising, because Amazon is reliant on tech for its functions.

At its humble beginnings, John Mackey and Renee Lawson Hardy combined their interests in 1980 to form a single outlet, per Britannica. Whole Foods was located in Austin, Texas and on one fateful day in May, the deluges coming down Shoal Creek nearly obliterated the fledgling company, doing damage in a manner that only nature can, per Inc.Africa. This happened a year after the store opened its doors. The damages amounted to $400 000 at a point when the company had no insurance. All the stock was rendered useless with a lot of the equipment blighted, per Company Histories.

As you might imagine, this was enough to bring any company to its knees. But how did Whole Foods manage to survive and thrive?