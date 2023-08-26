26 Watermelon Varieties You Didn't Know Existed

If you've lived your life only eating classic striped watermelons with red flesh, you've been missing out on so many varieties. While you may not find out-of-the-ordinary watermelon types at your local grocery store, you should watch for them at the farmer's market. If all else fails, you can buy a package of seeds and plant a breed that intrigues you in your backyard. While we've included a 200-pound melon on our list, some are small enough to plant running up a trellis off the ground.

We've found 26 types of watermelon that you've likely never seen or heard of before. Their exteriors come in unusual shades from black to yellow and orange, with curious insides that range from white to yellow and orange. While most of these are easy to obtain as seeds, you may have to take a road trip to experience others at their natural source.