Watermelon Pie Is The Perfect Dessert To Beat The Heat
During a summer heat wave, the idea of turning on the oven seems like a masochistic endeavor. But if you find yourself with a midsummer hankering for pie, you don't have to wait for the temperature to drop to scratch that itch. Just whip up a watermelon pie!
"Watermelon" and "pie" may not seem like they belong in the same sentence, but this chilled summer treat is the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth without breaking a sweat. Served cold, watermelon pie is similar to an icebox cake, a no-bake dessert that typically contains fruit or cookies suspended in whipped cream and left to set in the freezer.
In line with many other icebox cake recipes, watermelon pie utilizes a graham cracker crust, which requires no baking. While graham cracker crusts can be bought pre-made, it's just as easy (and much tastier) to make your own. To make a graham cracker crust, simply pulverize a package of graham crackers, mix the crumbs with a stick of melted butter to bind them together, and press the mixture into the bottom of the pie plate. If you're looking for something with a little more sweetness, Biscoff cookies can be used instead of graham crackers.
Watermelon pie is the new berries and cream
Once your crust is in place, it's time to prepare the pièce de résistance — the filling. In a TikTok video that has amassed over a million views, Mallory Jones Oniki shares her tried-and-true recipe for watermelon pie, which includes a mixture of Cool Whip, sweetened condensed milk, "lots of lime juice," and chunks of diced watermelon. Once the ingredients are combined, the entire ensemble is piled in the graham cracker crust and placed in the freezer for a few hours.
@thepalatablelife
While Mallory's recipe employs fresh watermelon for a more toothsome experience, watermelon pie can also be made with a smooth filling comparable to lemon icebox pie. In this variation, pureed and strained watermelon juice is simmered with tapioca powder, sugar, and citrus juice. Similar to cornstarch, tapioca powder acts as a thickening agent that helps bind and solidify the mixture. Once the filling has rested for 20 minutes, it should have a similar consistency to whipped cream. Speaking of whipped cream, the smooth watermelon pie is also topped with a heaping pile of cool whip and garnished with balls of fresh watermelon. Whichever recipe you choose, watermelon pie is a cool and refreshing summertime dessert that is perfect for get-togethers by the pool!