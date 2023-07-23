Watermelon Pie Is The Perfect Dessert To Beat The Heat

During a summer heat wave, the idea of turning on the oven seems like a masochistic endeavor. But if you find yourself with a midsummer hankering for pie, you don't have to wait for the temperature to drop to scratch that itch. Just whip up a watermelon pie!

"Watermelon" and "pie" may not seem like they belong in the same sentence, but this chilled summer treat is the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth without breaking a sweat. Served cold, watermelon pie is similar to an icebox cake, a no-bake dessert that typically contains fruit or cookies suspended in whipped cream and left to set in the freezer.

In line with many other icebox cake recipes, watermelon pie utilizes a graham cracker crust, which requires no baking. While graham cracker crusts can be bought pre-made, it's just as easy (and much tastier) to make your own. To make a graham cracker crust, simply pulverize a package of graham crackers, mix the crumbs with a stick of melted butter to bind them together, and press the mixture into the bottom of the pie plate. If you're looking for something with a little more sweetness, Biscoff cookies can be used instead of graham crackers.