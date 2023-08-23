Wendy's English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches Review: A Soggy Swing And A Miss

The overall success of Wendy's' most recent entry into the fast food breakfast game is sort of staggering — not solely because its launch occurred mere weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic exploded in earnest in March 2020. After all, having failed to stake its claim on the morning menu market thrice before, history wasn't exactly on the Dave Thomas-founded restaurant's side. Yet more than three years later, Wendy's breakfast menu isn't just thriving, it's expanding — including the addition of English muffin breakfast sandwiches to its morning offerings.

First released on the morning of August 22, 2023, some (including this writer) may instinctively believe Wendy's has its sights set squarely on the king of the fast food breakfast sandwich mountain: the Egg McMuffin. But whether or not the fast food chain intends to take down McDonald's all-time classic menu item is unclear — and the move may be a simple matter of Wendy's choosing to increase its menu selections to provide customers more options.

Either way, we were eager (as always) to discover how Wendy's new English muffin breakfast sandwiches tasted once available. And thanks to the kind folks at Wendy's, we were able to do so. If you're curious whether the international conglomerate's latest product reaches the high standard set with its preexisting breakfast menu? Keep reading as we discuss — and review — Wendy's new English muffin breakfast sandwiches.