The Food Trend Jonathan Bennett Hopes Never Comes Back - Exclusive

"I was never a big fan of Tang when it came out, and I hope it stays that way, but that's one trend that we can do without," Jonathan Bennett told Mashed. According to CNN, the drink was launched back in 1957 as a healthier alternative to orange juice. All you had to do was add water to the drink mix in order to enjoy — so it was pretty much like those Minute Maid lemonade powders, but for orange juice fans.

Tang was originally marketed as an astronaut's favorite drink due to the fascination with NASA in that time period and the product's inclusion on spaceflight missions. The beverage product is now owned by Mondelēz International (whose portfolio includes Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy!, and more) and is still being sold in more than 30 countries — so it looks like the drink never actually went away, but it has certainly declined in popularity in the U.S. Will it see a trendy revival like other foods from past decades? Only time will tell, but we know Bennett probably won't be up for giving it another try.

