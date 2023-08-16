Jonathan Bennett Leans Into The Nostalgia Trend With New Cooking Competition - Exclusive Interview

With contestants using popular ingredients and gadgets from different generations, what did you find to be the biggest challenge among the competitors?

One of the biggest challenges for the new-school chefs was figuring out how to turn on the gadgets that they had to use. We had one chef that didn't even know how to turn on a George Foreman Grill because she had never seen one before. It was hilarious to watch them have to figure it out. The new-school chef has to use all these nostalgic appliances like the Magic Bullet or the Easy Bake Oven; it's fun to watch them have to figure out these older appliances.

It's also funny to watch the old-school chefs make fun of the new-school chefs for not knowing how to use it, because it feels like you're in your kitchen with your parents and they're like, "Let me show you how to do it." When you're cooking with your parents, they have to show you everything and how it works. There's some fun crossover there between the two chefs that's fun for TV.

Did you find that the old-school chefs were often coaching or giving advice to the new-school ones?

Yes. Well, it's funny because the old-school chefs were constantly coaching the new-school chefs. What I was surprised to see is how open the old-school chefs were to not being set in their ways but to taking some of the new techniques and ideas that the new-school chefs have and incorporating that into their dishes. The old-school chefs realize that cooking and food and trends are always evolving, so you can't be stuck in your ways too much. You have to evolve with the time.

To have that marriage between the new school and the old school teaching each other things is fun to watch, and it's a beautiful thing. You see the old-school chefs almost schooling the newer ones — not so much on recipes, but techniques, [like] the simple techniques of oil in a frying pan or the old-school stuff that your parents and your grandparents do better than you and you're like, "I can't tell you what my grandma does."

Fried chicken is a perfect example. You and I know how to fry chicken, but for some reason, Grandma does it better, and it's because she does something with the oil or she has some little trick she does when she's putting the oil in the pan. It's the simple techniques that the old-school chefs pass down to keep them going. That was really fun to watch.

That's my dad with red sauce. I can't do it myself.

Right. You know how to do it, but you can't.