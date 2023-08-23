Why Is DiGiorno Only Giving Consumers 100 Pineapple Pickle Pizzas?

DiGiorno's latest creation has adventurous pizza lovers seriously excited, but only a select few will get the chance to try it. As pickles continue to trend all over social media this summer, DiGiorno noticed the viral pickle pizza recipe that has TikTok up in arms. Pickle lovers are down with the extra salty pie, while pickle haters are seriously disturbed. One TikTok user laments, "[A]nd I thought pineapple on pizza was bad." Inspired by the controversy, DiGiorno's is putting pizza fans to the test with a combination of pickles and pineapple. On Twitter, the pizza company revealed its plans to "[merge] two of the most divisive pizza toppings into one delicious 'za," creating a limited edition Pineapple Pickle Pizza. The sweet pineapple chunks and tangy pickle chips are split down the middle on either side of DiGiorno's newest pizza, laying on a bed of garlic sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Starting September 5, Digiorno will be giving away the Pineapple Pickle Pizzas on their website, where fans can enter for a chance to win. Normally, the idea of free pizza would have us jumping for joy, but according to the press release, only 100 pizzas will be given to lucky winners. This small number really puts the "limited" in "limited edition," especially considering the mass popularity of the pizza brand and the amount of buzz surrounding the pickle pizza trend. While giveaways are great, seeing the exciting new pizza on shelves would be even better.